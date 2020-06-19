Zika Bobby

A socio-political group, Movement for Greater Ondo State (MFOS), has faulted the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for allegedly populating the government with his kinsmen.

A statement by the Chairman and Secretary of the group, Olu Akinmoyeje and Adenike Momoh, alleged that Akeredolu has displayed greatest nepotism since he came to the government almost four years ago.

The group, in a statement in Akure, said: “The composition of the Governor Akeredolu-led administration with regards to appointments of Owo indigenes into strategic positions, is nepotism taken too far.”

According to the group, the shocking predilection of the governor is an affront on other communities and towns that have qualified people for the positions.

The group said Akeredolu, who hails from Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area, on series of occasions, had been accused of dishing out juicy appointments to his kinsmen of Owo extraction without due consideration for inclusiveness and the diversity of the state.

They also averred that top positions in the state have been given to Owo indigenes, and at the same time, other positions occupied by the governor’s kinsmen are adequately funded as against those occupied by non-Owo appointees. Akimoyeje and Momoh berated the governor over his non-consideration of other towns for top positions.

The group said since the return to democracy in 1999, the state has never had it bad in relation to nepotism and clannishness or been so divided.

“Within the cabinet of the governor, those that are not his kinsmen had been sidelined and are not valued,” the group said in the statement said.