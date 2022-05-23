Abel Leonard, Lafia

A group under the auspices of Concern Benue Professionals in Nasarawa (CBPN) has urged Benue delegates in the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries in Benue State to nominate Hon. Terkaa Ucha as the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general election for a better Benue.

Hon. Ucha is currently a two term member of the Benue state house of assembly representing Tyev constituency.

The group made this known in a statement signed by it’s chairman Jacob Tyolumun and secretary Adakole Ogbole, and made available to Daily Sun in Lafia.

According to the statement, “ Ucha knows the masses much more, his relationship with the people which has given us the assurance that the former Senior Special Assistant to former governor Gabriel Suswan would influence physical development, impact on the lives of Benue people as he has been doing even before he joined politics”.

According reports, Ucha is said to have been chosen based on his determination, commitment and interest shown so far on the development and transformation of the state especially in the area of human capital development

In the opinions of some leaders of the group, “Having looked into the antecedents of all governorship aspirants, the group decided to support an aspirant with no biased antecedent and who is interested in the develop­ment of Benue state.

CBPN expressed confidence in the ability of Hon. Ucha to win next year’s elections and bring dividends of democracy to the Benue populates.

The group said that going by the antecedents of Ucha, if given the PDP guber flag, he would carry everyone along during and after the election as a team player to guarantee the victory of the party in next year’s election.

“We decided to pull our strength for the emer­gence of a grass root politician who knows the needs of the masses, a candidate who has the experience in dealing with the public “,the group stated.

CBPN claimed it is fronting for Ucha the Vandikya born philanthropist because of his antecedent in the public service.