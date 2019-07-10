Lawrence Enyoghasu

Network of Yoruba Alliance (NEYA) coordinator, Muyiwa Idowu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set aside politics and appoint credible personalities to the ministerial positions for the development of the country.

Muyiwa, who stated this yesterday, in a statement, said the president should ensure that the ministers are knowledgeable enough to put their ministries in its rightful place through concerted and focused plans to revitalise the economy.

He urged the government to intensify proactive infrastructural development to complement agricultural programmes in order to strengthen the economy.

“We understand picking the right candidate for a post might be a difficult task which is why we call on the government to be fair to our country by selecting the right candidate, with a visible track record like education and work experience, as nominees.

“Nigeria economy needs the best brains, not the best politicians. NEYA believes that political slot should not be a barrier in picking the most experienced and qualified individual to serve the country.

“We urge President Buhari to select the most qualified candidates as ministers irrespective of political affiliation, if truly we want the best for the country,” he said.

He also cautioned the government to be wary of the influx of foreign investors and the resultant parasitic relationship.