Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Nsukka Democratic Awareness Forum (NDAF) has raised the alarm over a building currently under construction at Opi Junction, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The group warned that the building if allowed to stand will course distortion and lost of life because of its proximity with the Benue/9th Mile Federal highway.

They called on the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) and other relevant bodies in the state to halt the ongoing construction of the building.

In a statement issued in Nsukka by the Secretary General of the forum, Comrade James Ezema, the coalition queried the rationale behind the construction of what looks like a plaza on the expressway without recourse to approval by relevant authorities.

The Forum commended the efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration and the tireless labour of the ECTDA to not only restore the master plan of Enugu, but also to create new cities to decongest the capital, stressing that “every Enugu citizen working against this noble plan is a saboteur that must be treated as such no matter how highly placed.”