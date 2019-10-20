Gyang Bere, Jos

THE National National Secretary of Amputees Coalition of Nigeria (ACON), Gorge Dominic Anwayi, has tasked the Federal Government on full implementation of Disability Rights Law signed recently by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While acknowledging the appointment of a few people with disability by President Muhammadu Buhari, he noted that thousand others were suffering in silence due to lack of mobility, physical accessibility and stigmatization in the area of unemployment.

Anwayi lamented this during a one-day Amputees conference organised by the Amputees Coalition of Nigeria in collaboration with Dynamic Orthotics and Prosthetic Nig. Ltd, held in Jos, Plateau State.

“We are all aware of the disability rights law that was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari but it is not just the signing of the bill into law that matters, but implementing the law to the fullest. Up till now, we are having issues and challenges despite the fact that the law has been passed,” he lamented.