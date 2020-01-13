Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, Foundation for Families of Fallen Servicemen (FFS), yesterday, tasked the Federal Government and Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to offer scholarship and free education for children of soldiers and other security agents who are bereaved of parents who died in course of the defence of the country.

FFS Chairman, Alex Ojo, in a letter to NGF said there was need to give adequate support to families of fallen servicemen given the challenges faced by such families once the lose their breadwinners.

“We appeal to the Federal Government and state governors to seize the occasion of the forthcoming Armed Forces Remembrance Day to declare support for families of fallen servicemen who die in the course of defending the nation. Their families face many challenges after the death of their bread winners making education free for their children will encourage and boost the morale of security operatives and members of the armed forces who give their all to defend the country at the front lines,” he said.

Ojo said the foundation was established to support children and wives of security operatives who die in combat.

“Our mission includes facilitating free education, free health services, housing, and economic empowerment for dependents of soldiers and other security operatives who die in the line of duty for Nigeria,” Ojo said.

He said the belief was that such efforts would promote patriotism and gallantry at the front lines to strengthen security for a safer and more progressive Nigeria