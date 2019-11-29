An Oyo State-based socio-political group, Oyo Kajola Group (OKG), has flayed a senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Teslim Folarin, for claiming in an address to his party loyalists that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set two traps for Governor Seyi Makinde.

The OKG, in a statement by its Media Coordinator, Adebayo Ayandele, yesterday, said the statement credited to the senator has exposed the evil intention of the APC, its members and that of the senator in question.

“By that statement, we are left in no doubt that the APC has the sinister motive of seizing power at all cost through the court, an intention which has no basis and will fail woefully,” the OKG said.

The group maintained that whatever trap has been set to derail good governance, which the Makinde administration has been delivering in the state, would hit the rocks because the governor was elected by Oyo State people and has continued to endear himself to them through policies and programmes that are already yielding fruits.

It said Folarin’s assertion, contained in a video clip, was a timely revelation that forces of darkness in the APC were hellbent on destabilising the Makinde government.

It warned that any plan to entrap the people with fraudulent court judgment and foist on the people an already rejected candidate would contend with stiff opposition and the wrath of the people.

The group warned the APC leaders, especially Folarin, to perish the thoughts of stealing the popular mandate given to Makinde, because according to the OKG, it will remain a pipe-dream that can never materialise.

“Before such APC leaders go about deceiving innocent persons, they, including Folarin, would need to explain their roles in the failed Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin road contract on which N2 billion of Oyo State tax payers’ money was wasted without a tangible result,” the group said.

According to the Oyo Kajola Group, Folarin’s statement was unguarded and irresponsible, adding that the senator’s insistence that “they could not allow another party except the APC to govern Oyo State,” came a few weeks after the trio of former governors Adebayo Alao-Akala, Abiola Ajimobi and Folarin had a meeting in Abuja.

The group queried the real reason behind Folarin’s outburst, wondering if he was reacting to Makinde’s actions in exposing the rot left behind by his cousin, Ajimobi ,or protecting his own interest, saying: “But before Folarin and his evil traps setters in the APC continue in their doomed voyage, which will ultimately consume them and be the beginning of the end for them politically, we would like the senator to explain what he knows about the Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin road contract awarded to Oladiran Trades and paid N2 billion mobilisation funds.”