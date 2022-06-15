By Sunday Ani

An Igbo socio-cultural think tank, Nzuko Umunna, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the June 30 deadline for continuous voter registration to enable all eligible Nigerians to register and be able to vote during elections.

A statement signed by the group’s Executive Secretary, Ngozi Odumuko, yesterday, said the call became imperative following the unprecedented turnout of Nigerians in the last one week, especially the youth in various states across the federation for the exercise.

It stressed that if INEC goes ahead with its plan to suspend voter registration on 30 June with the current turnout of people who want to register in different states, a lot of the citizens would be left unregistered and subsequently, disenfranchised during the 2023 elections.

The group commended the massive turnout of Nigerians for the exercise, saying it was a positive development for the country’s democracy as it signifies increasing interest of the citizens to participate in the electoral process.

According to the group, the development should be encouraged by the electoral management body and all political stakeholders in the country.

Nzuko Umunna also commended various religious, civil society groups and individuals of all walks of life, who, since the voter registration exercise began, have been encouraging the citizens to register and be able to vote during elections. “Some churches and other groups have gone further to offer their buildings to INEC to serve as temporal registration centers, while a good number of people in different states have also assisted with logistics to help fasten the registration process for the citizens.”

It also commended INEC for deploying additional 209 registration machines to Lagos, Kano and states in the South East, where large turnout of unregistered voters was noticed.

