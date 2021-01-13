From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

George Obiozor-led new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been charged to be committed to the cause of the presidency coming to the South East in 2023.

A presidency advocacy group, the South East for President 2023 Movement (SEFORP2023), which made the charge yesterday in Enugu, also said 2023 would be a litmus test to the so-much talked about unity in diversity of Nigeria.

It reiterated its call since 2019 for the South East to be supported by other zones to produce the next president after Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

SEFORP2023 National Coordinator, Okechukwu Obioha, while addressing a press conference with members of his executive, and some members of the advisory board, congratulated the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and urged them to remain non-partisan as a socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo.

Obioha said the rest of the country must accept that Nigeria’s independence could not have been possible without the tripod of North, East and West, pointing out that political power must be made to rotate in that order to engender development, peace and unity.

He described as regrettable, the reality that more than 50 years after Nigeria had existed as a country, political power had rotated but had excluded and relegated the East to the background.