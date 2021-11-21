By Romanus Okoye

A non-governmental organisation, the Centre for Transparency and Defence of Human Rights, has formally requested the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to release the report of the Panel of Inquiry set up by the state government to investigate police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The executive director of the NGO, Kunle Edun, noted in a letter dated November 18, that the Hon. Justice Ogisi (rtd.)-led panel had on July 9, 2021 presented the panel’s report to the governor and that the State Executive Council had since issued a white paper. Mr. Edun stated further that to date the petitioners and the public have not been informed of the outcome of the petitions heard by the panel. He, therefore, called on the Delta State governor to release the report and the white paper as part of the administration’s promise to be accountable to the people of the state.

