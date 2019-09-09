Marcus Nkire

With the number of young Nigerians living with HIV/AIDS and the repugnant stigma they face in classrooms, playgrounds and even in offices, a non-governmental organisation, Association of Positive Youth Living in Nigeria (APYIN), has called on schools across the country to create an auspicious atmosphere in the class room for People living with HIV to thrive in.

It was revealed by the body that an unstable emotional and mental state can propel victims to make obnoxious decisions which could lead to the spread of HIV/AIDS.

In a statement delivered by the the Youth Advocate of the Association, Jonathan Dangana, at a press briefing yesterday, the group tasked teachers in primary and tertiary institutions to encourage students living with HIV/AIDS to disclose their status to friends, roommates, potential sexual partners both now and also in the future.

The event which marked the commemoration of the International Youth Day was greeted with spread jubilation among the union in the build up to the press conference.

The group also charged the government to do more to mobilise both human as well as financial resources that would improve school infrastructure as well as improve the life skills of teachers through training on HIV education and prevention.

The association further pledged to continue to embark on their routine prevention and sensitisation programs across the country.