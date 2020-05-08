Sunday Ani

South East Revival Group (SERG) has called on the South East governors to establish a central coordinating structure/palliative fund following the far-reaching impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and economic lives of the people.

Addressing a world press conference in Abuja, yesterday, president/national coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said such centre should be able to coordinate information dissemination and measures aimed at cushioning the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people and businesses in the South East during and after the disease with a view to reducing the negative impact of the virus spread prevention measures such as the ongoing shutdown in the country.

He commended the governors, particularly Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuany, whose state is the main entry point into the region from the north, for their efforts at ensuring that South East has the lowest number of cases in the country.

“In Nigeria, the number of confirmed cases is over 3,145 with 2,508 active cases. South East has recorded just about 18 cases…It is evident that the South East governors have managed the COVID-19 outbreak well in the region, and this accounts for the low number of cases.”

He also commended the Nsukka Local Government Chairman, Chief Patrick Omeje, for mobilising his people to intercept several midnight interstate travellers, who entered into the local government area from the north, even as he lauded the South East governors for various proactive steps and palliatives so far provided to the citizens in the geopolitical zone.