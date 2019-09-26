Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A socio-cultural group, Igbo Ekunie Initiative (IEI), has charged South East governors to outline a marshal plan for regional integration, development and advancement for the growth of the region.

The group, comprising individuals in Nigeria and the diaspora regretted that the country has betrayed the ideal for development, which has been engendered primarily by the nation’s contradictions and consequent retrogressive policies of marginalisation pursued by successive regimes.

A statement signed by the group’s President, Chief Tochukwu Ezeoke and its Secretary, Lawrence Nwobu, noted that having reviewed events of the past few years and taken cognisance of global trends and the state of the nation, any region desiring development must do so through a self-driven effort, a comprehensive marshal plan and a regional development platform. “For 59 years, Nigeria has continued to fail. As a distinct people, we have the onerous responsibility to take the bull by the horns and create a separate, ingenious and audacious part for development,” he said.