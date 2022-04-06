From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Middle Youth Council has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone their presidential tickets to the South East, to boost the chances of the region producing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

It specifically advised the PDP to adopt Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor as its consensus candidate.

Its president, Emmanuel Zopmal, in a statement, yesterday, said Middle Belt youths have an unflinching support for Obi’s presidential ambition and would mobilise delegates from the region to massively vote for him during the presidential primary.

“Mr. Obi has a clean track record when he was managing corporate organisations and as Governor of Anambra State. Such records have earned him our respect and solidarity. More so, Mr Peter Obi has passion for the progress of youths. He has been a friend of the youths all through his political career. Therefore, he deserves the full support of all Nigerian youths particularly the Middle Belt youths.”

Zopmal said the 2023 elections would be a turning point in Nigeria’s political journey.

“There is intense complexity about zoning the presidential ticket come 2023. The nation seems to be at loggerheads with itself over the presidency in 2023. Some desperate politicians are doing everything possible to scuttle the major political parties to remain silent about zoning. The major political parties seem to be uncertain about which zone to give their ticket to.The silence of our major political parties on zoning the presidency come 2023 is raising some serious concerns and suspicion among Nigerians.”

The group said in view of the observations above, it collectively resolved that for the purpose of fairness, equity, and justice, PDP and APC should relinquish their tickets to the South East.

“In the spirit of uniting this country, it is good if all critical statesmen support a presidential material from the South East who has the experience, political acumen, sound economic knowledge, and acceptability across the country to lead this country in 2023.

“The only way to find lasting political stability in this country, the relevant security agencies should advise some politicians to stop unguarded and inflammatory utterances on the 2023 general elections. We urge political parties in Nigeria to be agents of national unity and progress by shifting their presidential tickets to the South. We urge the two major political parties to consider Mr. Peter Obi, Ex Anambra State Governor( PDP), and Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi (APC) with their tickets because they are light of democracy and they represent the interest of Nigerian youths.”

Zopmal commend the efforts of both the National Assembly and President Muhamamdu Buhari for keying into the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and signing it into law saying it was a milestone in the country’s democratisation process.

He charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the political parties to welcome the development and comply with the provisions therein to enhance an all-inclusive, transparent, credible, and fair election in 2023.

“This is the only way we can elect good leaders that can develop this country.”