Adewale Sanyaolu

A socio-cultural group, Umu-Aba Connect, has called on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, to focus attention on the fixing urban and rural roads in Aba.

The group which has its membership drawn from intellectuals, businessmen and community leaders spread globally, said there was an urgent need for the government to address infrastructural challenegs in Aba.

The group expressed concern that continuous neglect of infrastructure by successive governments has brought untold hardship on citizens and businesses forcing many to abandon Aba for other cities.

In a letter by its Publicity Secretary, Mr.Ugochukwu Okpara, the group lamented the environmental degradation in Aba.

“With the huge amounts of waste dumped inside drainages and on walk-ways across the previously prosperous city, with no visible efforts at managing the growing tonnes of refuse on the streets of Aba, we are concerned that the situation may worsen.”