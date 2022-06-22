From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A peace advocacy group in the Niger Delta region, the Movement for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND), ​has provided evidence of the alleged fraudulent acts that led to the 2019 vandalisation and looting of the Presidential Amnesty Training Centre in Boro town, Kaima in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

MSDND had recently visited the training centre where it announced that the audio and documented evidence available will be submitted to the Bayelsa State Police Command and the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to assist in bringing those behind the alleged looting of the centre. to book.

The National Coordinator of the group, Chief Ayibatekena Olodin, noted that contrary to the audio evidence released by officials of the Amnesty Office, evidence in possession of the group showed a systematic use of fifteen companies as alleged conduit pipes for fraudulent procurement and delivery to the looted amnesty centre.

In the letter to the Bayelsa Police Command, the group alleged that fifteen companies listed on the petition submitted to the Police and EFCC I were allegedly being used for purported procurement contracts and later looted the site where such procured equipment was delivered including the Presidential Amnesty Training Centre in Bayelsa.

It was also revealed that three companies out of the fifteen (15) companies which carried out contracts at the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP are without any form of registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

MSDND claimed that these illegal companies were allegedly used to secure contracts but at the time of payments, they would ensure the money was paid into the accounts of the properly registered companies.

Olodin making reference to the audio evidence said officials of the Amnesty Office who should know about the award of contracts were in the dark and even queried the award of contract of N1.8billion to an individual.

The group stated that the development was detrimental to the development of the Niger Delta region noting that officials of the Amnesty Office that are in the know of what transpired should be grilled by the Police and anti-graft agency.

It called on the authorities of the EFCC and the Police to open a detailed investigation into the 2019 looting of the N60billion Presidential Amnesty Training Centre in Kaima, Bayelsa State and bring those involved to book.

