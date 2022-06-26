From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A peace advocacy group, Bayelsa Leadership for Good Governance and Development (BLGGD) has threatened legal action against Bayeslsa Governor, Senator Douye Diri over his refusal to conduct the local government election in the State.

The group also listed the Chairman of the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC), Hon. Ball Oyarade as a party to be joined in the suit.

BYSIEC had initially fixed May 14 for the conduct of the elections as the tenure of the current occupiers expires in August 2022, before Oyarede announced an indefinite postponement in April citing conflict with time issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) congresses and primaries of political parties as reason for the postponement.

The National Coordinator of the BLGGD, Mr Stanley White disclosed that the group has secured the services of a legal team to help file a suit seeking an order of the court compelling Diri to conduct the local government election as scheduled.

White noted that the court action is to notify Diri of the constitutional provisions as amended that there can be no appointment of caretaker committees after the expiration of the present crop of council chairmen in office.

“We are aware that in compliance with the provision of section 53 of the Bayelsa State Local Government Law 2002, as amended and pursuant to section 25 (2) of the Electoral Act, the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) has announced May 14, 2022, as the date for elections into the positions of Chairman, Vice Chairman and Councillors in all the eight Local Government Areas in the State. But up till now, they have shifted the date and no election into councils.”

“It is worrisome to note that In compliance with the provision of section 28(1) of the 2022 Electoral Act as amended which allow 360 days for issuance of notice of election that marks the commencement, preparation, conduct and conclusion of electoral activities for Local Government poll, the BYSIEC have not deem it fit to issue such order of notice of election for the 2023 local government elections in the state”.

BLGGD rue the silence of Diri and the BYSIEC leadership is an alleged conspiracy to deny the people of the eight local government councils the electoral chance to choose who governs them.

“It is a clear act of violating the provision of the Electoral Act before the exit date of the current leadership of the local government councils.”

“We call on him to immediately release the money to the BYSEIC to conduct the scheduled election. We are also against the appointment of a caretaker committee to the councils. We are also ready to approach the court stopping the state House of Assembly from entertaining the screening of the caretaker committee.’