Chinelo Obogo

The Conference of Concerned Constituents (CCC), for Shendam/Quanpaan/Mikang federal constituency of Plateau State, has threatened to initiate a process for the recall of the member representing the constituency, Alphonsus Longgap, over what they say is his inability to defend the siting of the proposed federal polytechnic in the constituency.

The CCC in a statement signed by its convener, Shalwus Lucas, chairman, Peter Maishik and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Umaru Datong said last week’s resolution of the House of Representatives for the establishment of the proposed Federal Polytechnic at Zandi in Jos East LGA, Plateau State, came as a shock to it because it had reportedly been decided that the institute would be sited at Shendam, the headquarters of the constituency.

The group said they were compelled to express disappointment against Longgap, saying he didn’t counter the motion on the floor of the House or issue a reassuring press statement stating his position on the matter after the House resolution.

“We recall how sometime in April 2020, how Longgap had issued some online statements clarifying his role in the face-off between the Management of the University of Jos and the Federal Character Committee of the House of Representatives. His refusal to do same in a matter which directly affects his constituency signals a grand conspiracy,” the group alleged.

The CCC says as a group of citizens who demand good governance and a fair deal, they owe it as a duty to raise their voices against what they percieve to be poor performance and demanded explanations from Longgap to explain his role on the Federal Polytechnic Bill in favour of Zandi. They said in the absence of a convincing explanation by Longgap, they shall commence the process for his recall from the House.

“Already a series of consultations with fellow constituents across the board is on-going, preparatory to the exercise of our constitutional right of recall as stipulated in Section 69 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

This is part of our effort to rid ourselves of bad representation especially by our serving representatives,” the group said.