Tony John, Port Harcourt

A group known as the Conscience of Ogoni People (COOP) has threatened to mobilize groups across the Niger Delta region to shut down oil installations if the Federal Government does not absolve Late Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists of any crime in 30 days.

The leader of the group, Gani Topba, said this at the 25th memorial of the late Ogoni activists and inauguration of Ken Saro-Wiwa Memorial Park in Bane, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Topba regretted that 25 years after the execution of Saro-Wiwa by the Federal Government, the people of Ogoni were still in darkness as there has not been Federal presence in the area.

He warned that there would be no discussion on resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni oilfields, except Ken and Ogoni nine are given a presidential pardon.

He declared: “We are saying that President Buhari must exonerate Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni nine, otherwise we will shut down every oil installation in the Niger Delta.

“Because 25 years after, Ogoni is still in darkness, the majority of Ogoni communities do not have power supply or potable and the Ogoni clean up has failed.

“We may have different views, but we have one agenda. Without the Federal Government exonerating Ken Saro-Wiwa, there should be no discussion about oil resumption in Ogoniland.

“If in 30 days, the Federal Government fails to exonerate Ken and Ogoni nine, we will canvass the entire Niger Delta people and shutdown every oil installation in the region,” Topba threatened.