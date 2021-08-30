From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A civil society group, Senator Akpabio for Common Good, has advised the Minister of Niger Delta, Dr Godswill Akpabio, not to pay attention to what it calls ‘a reckless media campaign over 3% Host Community Fund (HOSCOM) by any attention-seeking individual or group.’

The group also took aim at an ex-agitator in the Niger Delta, ‘General’ A Amagbein, urging him to desist from distracting the Minister of the Niger Delta over the 3% to be paid host communities under the PIB Act.

In a press statement signed by its National Coordinator, Malam Jibril Tafida, and issued to reporters on Monday, the group said the ex-militant leader’s stance ‘falls short of a sensible agitation because the NDDC is the only constitutionally and legally recognised Federal Government agency that has the mandate to distribute largesse to the people of the Niger Delta region.’

The group was reacting to the ex-militant leader’s allegation that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was making a ‘covert move to control the three per cent fund provided in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to the host communities.’

The group then queried: ‘What does the “General” expect the Federal Government to do with the 3% host community Funds? Should it be distributed amongst non-individuals and groups from house to house?’

The group advised the ex-militant leader to ‘come out of the past and differentiate between the role of an institution governed by standard management ethics and that of an individual because this world has since moved on.’

