A group, Goodness of Nigeria, has warned that the future of Nigeria is uncertain in the runoff to the 2023 general elections approach.

In a communique signed by Secretary, Amb. Ahmed Magaji, after its meeting in Abuja, yesterday, it noted that the distances and tensions between component parts of the country and the low levels of confidence of citizens pose serious threat to the future of the country,

Magaji asked President Muhammadu Buhari to be more accessible to views and opinions of Nigerians as well as raise the administration’s levels of empathy and appreciation of circumstances under which citizens live.

“There are serious threats to the 2023 elections in the current state of the nation, particularly distances and tensions between parts of the country, and very low levels of confidence of citizens that the future of the country is secure, and their places and welfare in it will improve. Failing capacities of vital institutions of the state, including governance and security institutions, will continue to threaten the economy, national and citizen security and political activities. Elders, leaders and elite must play more active roles in de-escalating tensions, and building bridges between and among communities; President Muhammadu Buhari should strive to be more accessible to views and opinions of Nigerians, and raise the administration’s levels of empathy and appreciation of circumstances under which citizens live.”

