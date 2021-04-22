From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Nsukka Youths General Assembly (NYGA), an umbrella body of youths in Enugu North Senatorial District, has said it will buy Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration forms for 120 indigent candidates free of charge.

Roy Ekwueme, NYGA National President, disclosed this in Nsukka on Thursday while briefing newsmen.

He said the aim of the initiative is to help indigent youths in the district that are intelligent but from poor backgrounds to have access to higher education.

‘In spite the fact that the assembly is an advocacy body but one of the visions of NYGA is to impact positively on the lives of youths,’ he said.

‘We recognised education as the backbone of personal and community development in any country of the world.

‘NYGA has set aside money to buy 120 JAMB forms for indigent candidates in the district for the forthcoming 2021 JAMB examination.

‘Beneficiaries will be spread across the six LGAs that make up the district,’ he said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The President also said that the assembly would not stop at buying JAMB for these indigent candidates but would help to find sponsors for those who would score excellent marks in the exam.

‘Already, we are having conversations with some wealthy people in the district to help sponsor the education of these candidates who will make excellent marks in JAMB,’ he said.

He said further that the assembly will in no distance time start training some youths in the area free of charge on six computer application packages and fish farming in order to make them job creators instead of job seekers.

‘We have concluded plans to train some youths on computer application packages and fish farming.

‘The assembly has acquired fish pond that has capacity of containing over 4,000 fishes, as well as brand new laptop computers.

‘The assembly decided to embark on fish farming so as to have means of revenue as well as an avenue for youths from the area to learn fish farming for free,’ he said.

He said the assembly have already engaged experts and consultants on computer training and fish farming to ensure that the two programmes yelided the desired results.

Ekwueme on behalf of the assembly expressed appreciation to Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his constant financial assistance to the assembly.

‘NYGA will forever remain grateful to Ugwuanyi both for his moral and financial support to the assembly.

‘Sliver and gold we have none to pay back, but we promise him that youths in the district will continue to be law abiding as well as support all his programms and policies Ugwuanyi’s administration as part of effort to make Enugu State the best state in the federation,’ he said.