Philip Nwosu

Track IT Limited, a Microsoft authorised education partner, said it was poised to empower one million youths to acquire tech skills, be information technology productive, learn data science and acquire coding skills.

The organisation said it was ready to give youths the adequate skills they need to get the job they require to be at world class IT companies and compete internationally.

Business Development Director of the organisation Albert Agha, who gave the assurance during flagging off the 2020 edition of the “get empowered tech skills” said under the programme, participants would be given a two-week training on data science, coding and IT productivity which will enable them compete internationally.

He said after the training, there would be a tech challenge in which the overall best will get N1.5 million and laptop.

Agha said the aim was to drive employability and promote skill-set of young people either to begin to create their own job or become employable.

He said with percentage of young and employable persons in Nigeria reaching 60 percent of the country’s population, there was need to train the young ones and prepare them for tomorrow’s position in key companies around the world.

Earlier, the Head of Education at Microsoft, Babatunde Moore spoke to participants, who were mainly students from the University of Lagos and the Command Day Secondary School, Ikeja, urging them to move from routine task to creative thinking.