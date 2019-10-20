Chinwendu Obienyi

In a bid to create employment, Sagamites Club, a private socio-economic organization, said that it would empower start-ups with entrepreneurial skills in Ogun State.

The group’s President, Mr Seni Adetu, stated this at the club’s Leadership Empowerment Conference on Friday in Lagos.

Adetu said that the club made up of business executives across various sectors of the economy would empower and finance 10 start-ups with quality entrepreneurial skills to boost employment and reduce societal vices.

According to him, the club’s business support funds will be for 10 most qualified would-be-entrepreneurs who will be selected based on merit and business proposition.

He stated that the empowerment programme slated for October 27 would also involve mentorship sessions for youths in the environment.

“It is a privilege to support the less-privileged. We are inspired by the fact that we are positioned to be of help in changing the narrative of our community, especially the youths,” Adetu said.

Adetu said that top business leaders in the private and public sectors had been selected to share their career experiences at the event.

Also speaking, Engr Funbi Dawodu, Sagamites Vice President, said that the club was committed to wealth creation and employment generation.

Dawodu said that the club was determined to erase the impression of Sagamu as a place with societal vices to an entrepreneurial community.

Dawodu said that the Sagamites club was founded in 1972 and had since been a major force in Remo community and indeed Ogun State.