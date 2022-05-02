By Bunmi Ogunyale

In recognition of the informal sector of the Lagos State economy, which accounts for 94 per cent of new jobs in the state, a group, StartUp & FinishRich Impact Concept will in June honour artisans and tradesman in the state.

The award ceremony scheduled for Agege Stadium which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Lagos State Council of Tradesmen & Artisans (LASCOTA) is a special recognition given to diverse categories of deserving artisans and tradesmen who have distinguished themselves in their various areas of specialties.

According to the coordinator of the event, Rabiu Momoh, the contribution of the informal sector cannot be underestimated in Lagos.

“Over the years, artisans and tradesmen have been looked down on and treated with disdain, and this is partly because of their express values, such as lackadaisical attitude, lack of integrity and honesty, failure to keep to time among others, and they, in turn, have grown to accept this derogatory appellation. This public perception has greatly rubbed off on their personality negatively,” he said.