Magnus Eze, Enugu

A socio-political group to monitor and promote projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the South East has been inaugurated in Enugu state.

The PMB Solidarity Movement, according to its promoters, would also be established in the 17 Local Governments Areas of the state. Pioneer state deputy chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adolphus Ude, emerged as the coordinator of the movement in the state; while Robert Ngwu became the State Secretary.

Other officials were Maximus Ugwuoke (state deputy coordinator), Queen Nwankwo (women leader) and Ginika Tor Williams (diaspora convener). Also, Ezeudo Itanyi and Tony Ibekwe were inaugurated as leaders of the movement in Enugu West and Enugu North senatorial districts respectively.

South East Convener of the Movement, Chief Abraham Iseh told the new leaders that the task before them was enormous as many of the good works of the President in the region were most often interpreted in the negative perspective. He tasked them to work hard to reverse the trend at both the local government and ward levels, and ensure that the legacies of President Buhari were sustained in the state, even when he would have left office in 2023. Represented by his deputy, Mr Chukwudi Njelite, the zonal coordinator named some of the legacies of President Buhari in Enugu state to include the ongoing standardization of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, the reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway and appointment of illustrious sons and daughter of the state into his cabinet.