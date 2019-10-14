An International foundation, Push Africa Foundation (PAF), has concluded plans to organise a governorship debate for the candidates of the 43 political parties in Bayelsa State ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

PAF Country Director, Egberamen Doris in a statement said the debate would represent an important landmark in the state’s democratic journey because it would deepen democracy and the growing maturity of governance and politics in the state.

She explained that the debate would give the various candidates an opportunity to sell their vision and plans to the state and give the electorate the forum to assess the candidates.

Egberamen said the event scheduled to hold October 2, would be conducted independently and exclusively by key stakeholders, adding that PAF has mobilized the Bayelsa State Election Debate Group (BED-G) comprising broadcast organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), civil society groups, faith-based organisations and professional bodies for the event.

She described the BED-G as a carefully selected non-partisan, non-religious and non-profit oriented group under the supervision of PAF with the primary mandate of organizing the debate.

“This event will enable the Bayelsa State electorate the opportunity to hear firsthand from the gubernatorial candidates, their intentions and aspirations through an equal opportunity platform. Sponsorship for this event is derived from funding from international donor agencies and other local and international interest groups. It is both an expression of the deepening of democracy and a milestone that underscores the growing maturity of governance and politics in the state. It will give the candidates an opportunity to sell their vision and plans to the state’s electorate and, simultaneously, an opportunity for the electorate to assess what the Candidates have to offer.