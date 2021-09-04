From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigerian Movement for Peace and Development has disclosed plans of a peace campaign across the country.

The group said the campaign is geared towards promoting unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

Convener of the Nigerian Movement for Peace and Development, Mr Moses Momoh, in a statement made available to Saturday Sun in Abuja, said the main objective of the group was to ensure that Nigeria remained as one entity.

Momoh said: “My generation is a bridge between the old and the young. We are in-between. We are saying that there must be peace in Nigeria. Let us come back to the drawing board, to chart a course for peace.”

Momoh noted that Nigeria is a lovely country flowing with milk and honey, and one blessed by God.

He stated that current happenings in the country were as a result of the inability of Nigerians to understand themselves, the culture and dynamics as a result of the living conditions of the haves and have-nots.

According to Momoh, “For us, we are preachers of peace, we are better off as one nation than we divide. If there is war, God forbid, which country can contain us? Where are we going to run?

“We intend to kick-start the campaign by preaching peace, meeting our founding fathers and heroes, who are our past leaders and thank God, some of them are still alive.

“We will talk to them so that they can give us their blessings. We are calling on the youths to join us in the campaign for peace in Nigeria.”

On the compulsory COVID-19 vaccination which was greeted with mixed feelings, Momoh said what the government needed to do was to appeal to the conscience of Nigerians, even as he said the process should be a gradual one.

