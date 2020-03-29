Ogoni Liberation Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, focusing on the development of Ogoni environment and its people, has called for the support of national and international donors to raise one billion naira in funding for the development of Ogoniland.

Convener of the movement, Rev. Douglas Fabeke, said the fund is critical for the restoration of the region from its current state of disrepair.

He said the funding is targeted at actualising business and economic resurgence in the region. “We are poised for business and economic change, the advancement of education, global peace support and community development. We already have our plans mapped out and they are in line with late Ken Saro Wiwa’s fellowship programme for peace ambassadors and leaders, he added.

Fabeke said to achieve restoration, there is a need for equitable partnership, corporate collaboration and critical support of investors and stakeholders in and outside Ogoniland for the movement’s course.

“Ogoni is one of the Nigerian regions that has been marginalised, neglected economically, politically and environmentally in the past. Government and oil companies operating in the area have subjected the land to penury through their neglect”, he stressed.

The convener said the fund aims at empowering Ogoni youth through the launch of One Billion Naira fund in the the first phase of the development and empowerment project in the region. “To facilitate the smooth transformation of Ogoni youth to an embodiment of socio-economic and crime-free persons, we call on concerned entities globally and nationally to support the dream of the Ogoni Liberation Initiative.