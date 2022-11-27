From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The leadership of the Eggon Cultural Development Association (ECDA), a socio-cultural group in Nasarawa State, says, it has finalized plan to launch a N500 million appeal fund for the building of additional blocks of classrooms, renovations and fencing of Eggon Community Secondary School in Nassarawa-Eggon.

The event which is scheduled to hold on the 3rd December, 2022 at the Nassarawa-Eggon playground by is expected to raise fund for the equipping of the school’s science and computer laboratories, library books and purchase of ICT facilities to enhance teaching and learning.

This was contained in a statement signed by Sule Alu, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, a copy which was made available to Daily Sun in Lafia.

The statement said that, Evelyn Allu-Kangkum of the University of Jos will present the key note address on the topic: “Roles of Sustainable Education in Community Development: A Study for the Eggon Nation.

Its mentioned Abdullahi Adamu, the first Civil Governor of Nasarawa State and the APC National Chairman, as the Chairman while Governor Abdullahi Sule is the special guest of honoure of the appeal fund launch.

The statement, however gave brief on the history of the school saying, “the Eggon Community Secondary School, Nassarawa-Eggon, an initiative of ECDA, was established in September 1979, with the aim to complementing government’s efforts in the areas of manpower development, moral values, discipline and sound teaching in line with the National Policy of Education.

“The school has produced so many notable personalities within and outside the state, and since inception 43 years ago, the community school has graduated 38 sets, who are contributing to national development in their various fields of endeavours.”

Daily Sun reports that on all and sundry is to support the educational development in Nasarawa state especially the Eggonland.