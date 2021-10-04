From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

President of Nsukka Youth General Assembly (NYGA), Mr. Roy Ekwueme has said that the group will organise economic summit to train and empower youths to be self reliance and employers of labour.

Ekwueme disclosed this in Nsukka on Monday while briefing newsmen on the preparedness of the group to hold the summit on 3rd December, 2021 at Princess Alexandra Auditorium University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He said that the aim of the summit was to train and empower youths in the district to be self-reliant, employers of labour and to keep them meaningfully busy and away from crime and other social vices.

“Nsukka Economic Summit is designed for Nsukka youths where leaders, technocrats, businessman, students and youths will gather together, share information, explore resources, network and receive training from highly experienced resource persons in various works of life.

“The program will serve as an avenue to attract grants and soft loans from commercial banks, banks of industry and agricultural bank to help Nsukka youths with verifiable, viable businesses, handwork and possibly fund workable business plan.

“Our target is to prepare these youths, guide them, give them good business training, attract grants and sponsorship for them so that at the end of the day, they will be able to stand on their own,” he said.

The NYGA president said further that the theme of the summit would be “Growing Nsukka through Home Investment: Aku Rue Ulo” and chaired by Prof. Osita Ogbu, former Chief Economic Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“The theme is inspired by the fact that in Nsukka as a geopolitical district with ever-increasing human resource and many untapped economic potential is under-performing in public-private partnership and private sector investment which is responsible for lack of employment opportunity which inturn fuels youth’s restiveness.

“The idea is to expose every investment opportunity in Nsukka to potential investors and leverage the government of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a proud son of Nsukka to sensitize our people and others to start investing in Nsukka,

“So, come 3rd, December 2021 at PAA, the summit will take the center stage and it will draft economic development blueprint of Nsukka zone, with banks official and other resource persons making presentations,” he said.

Ekwueme, flanked by other executive members of the group disclosed also that Onyekachi Ugwu, former Caretaker Chairman of Udenu LGA and Hon Jonathan Chukwuma, a Senior Special Assistant to Enugu State Governor on Inter-party Affairs were the co-chairman of a 6 man committee for the summit.

Daily Sun gathered that NYGA is an umbrella body of youths from Enugu North Senatorial District charged with the leadership, organisation, advocacy and protection of welfare and interest of all young people from from the area.

