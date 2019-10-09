Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

At least, 160 teachers have benefitted from a two-day training workshop on effective teaching methods in Omu-Aran, Kwara, organised by the Education Committee of Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA).

The workshop geared towards improving students academic performances, attracted teachers in the areas of humanities.

Second in the series, the lecture drew participants from community schools across the three wards of Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area.

ODA President, Chief Bisi Adeyemi, said the programme was geared toward improving teachers effectiveness to achieve the desired students performance.

Adeyemi expressed the need for teachers to be more dedicated and align with global acceptable standard and practices in the discharge of their civic responsibilities

He said the workshop was part of the association’s corporate social responsibility to the growth, progress and socio-economic development of the community. “Education remains the bedrock of any meaningful development, especially at the grassroots.

“As a community development association, it is part of our corporate responsibilities to ensure quality and qualitative education is entrenched within our locality.

“We are very optimistic that the workshop will impact new ideas and methodology on the teachers for optimal performance and effectiveness,” he said.

Prof. Olabisi Olasheinde-Williams of the Department of Social Sciences Education, University of Ilorin, in a lecture, identified education as the best legacy a nation could bestowed on its citizenry. Olasehinde-Williams, who doubled as Chairperson of the Education Committe of ODA, spoke on: “Psychological tips for teaching effectiveness” said teachers needed to learn new innovations to effectively teach today’s 21st century students.

“We know that teachers are very key and central in whatever learning that goes on in the school.

“When students fails we blame the students. We blame the government; we blame the parents. “Teachers are also very key and central and they are suppose to be continuous learners.

“The quality of students we teach now is different from those of the yesteryears, we call them the 21st century students.

“Today teachers need to learn new innovations, ideas and methodologies in matching them if you want them to learn.”

Dr. Rotimi Okunloye also of the Social Sciences Education Department, identified some element of learning effectiveness as logical and systematic presentation.

Others are adequate planning of lessons, instructional varieties, questions and questioning strategies as well as active pupils participation.

Mr. Olawale Koledafe of the Centre for Open and Distance Learning, advocated adoption of imitative and adaptive improvisation methods to achieve the desired learning effectiveness by teachers. Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, Olomu of Omu-Aran commended the association for its foresight and steadfastness.