Henry Okonkwo

Non-Governmental Organisation, Bimbo Odukoya Foundation (BOF), recently carried out an educational, leadership and self-defense training for more than 2,000 girls drawn from over 20 public secondary schools in Lagos State.

The training sessions took place at the multipurpose hall of the Fountain of Life Church, in Ilupeju.

According to BOF’s Coordinator, Mrs. Aderonke Oyelakin, the event which also tallied with their annual girls’ empowered programme, was initiated to encourage secondary school girls study courses in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). “ We want to change the perception of many secondary school girls that think STEM-related subjects are solely meant for the boys,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr. Michael Ekwemalor, of the Michael Ewemalor Foundation (MEF) encouraged the girl-child to believe in their ability to aspire to the desired professional height they could attain. He charged the girls to attain and exceed their feats.

Self-defense expert and taekwondo coach, Mrs. Thursdaline Peters, while training the students on self-protection, she reeled out the ABCD acronym of self-defense. “In this abbreviation: A- Avoidance and Awareness, B- Be Calm, Be Bold, Breathe in and Breathe out (this will help to create calmness before taking action), C- communicate with confidence, D- defense (This should be used when A B and C are not working,” she said.

On how to defend themselves, Mrs. Peters explained to the students some weapons they could use when fighting off a paedophile that want to prey on them. She said, “Necklace, bangles, biro, whistles and tail comb are handy weapons for ladies use to defend themselves against an attacker.”

Suhibat Mohammed, a student from Unity Senior High School, Oshodi urged government and organisation to emulate BOF in organising more training programmes for the girl-child “This training is very important for us girls because when you teach a girl-child, she will impact the knowledge on others, ” she said.