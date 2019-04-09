Perpetua Egesimba

A group, known as Extraordinary Mums and Single Ladies (EMSL), recently coached women on how to keep their marriages and relationships intact.

The founder of the group, Oghenefegor Igbe Edwin, said the aim of the group was to build an egalitarian society that would empower women to empower the world and to see women become world changers before 2025.

Coordinator of the group in Surulere and Oshodi/Isolo zone, Lagos, Obieze Njideka, said the EMSL supports all women, irrespective of status, married, singles and widows.

According to her, the organisation supports, encourages and motivates every woman to move to greater heights and avails every woman an opportunity to air her views.

“We encourage women to speak out, open up on their pains in their marriages. Women shoulder a lot; they go through various pains, emotional, psychological, marital and financial pains.

“So far, we have been able to groom singles to become extraordinary wives. A lot of businesses have been created through us and we encourage women that are not doing anything through financial empowerment.

“We have also organised various programmes for widows. We have done outreaches for widows and orphanages, as well as organised skill acquisition programmes.

“The reason most women are depressed in their marriages is lack of finance. These are modern times and one stream of income is not enough. So, we encourage women not to be lazy or be dependent on their men.”

Also, Elizabeth Anlo-Royal said it was important for women to lead each other and share ideas for survival.

According to Royal, what inspired the establishment of the forum was seeing women being neglected and most of them dependent on their husbands.

“We try as much as possible to bring them together and help them become independent by acquiring skills and knowledge to be able to fend for themselves peradventure something happens in the future.

“Again, another area we specialise in is the area where some women are not able to meet the sexual demands of their spouses. We teach them how to manage that so that they don’t lose their husbands to other women,” she said.

Royal stated that the group has a forum known as E-Singles for single ladies, where they are brought together and prepared for marriage or how to live happily as singles. There is also the E-wives forum, where mothers are taught home-building tips.

“We mostly engage in activities that will make women save their marriages and relationships. Basically, we support each other. We encourage women to speak out, especially when they are going through any form of abuse. When you do, you will see women that have gone through such before and they will encourage, advice and show you the way they were able to manoeuvre through their own challenges for you to be strong and pull through,” Royal said.

The coordinator of Ojo, Badagry, Egbeda and Igando zone, Tina Njideka Umeh, advised single women to always be confident in themselves, irrespective of their marital status.

She said, “Do not allow the society to push you around. I know a lot of single ladies that have attained the age of marriage but are not married. Some of them are depressed and have lost their minds because of pressure.

“You have to love yourself and have a good character, then leave the rest to God. You are not the one that will marry yourself. Have all it takes to be a good wife first and don’t let anybody make you to be uncomfortable. The bible says that God makes all things beautiful in His own time. So, at the right time, the right spouse will come.”

The event also featured a novelty football match. Coordinator of Eti Osa/Lagos Island zone, Hadiza Mustapha, said it was an avenue for the women to engage in exercise and lose some weight. She stressed that being healthy and fit makes a woman more attractive to her man.