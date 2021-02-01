Professor Gregory Ibe Foundation has uncovered plan by some individuals to sponsor orchestrated smear media campaigns targeted at the person of Prof. Gregory Ibe, Chairman gregory University,Uturu and chairman of Proprietors of Private Universities in Nigeria.

According to a press statement by Prince Emeka Okafor, chairman of the group, the aim of the media attack is to attempt to diminish the rising political profile of Prof. Ibe through the publication of frivolous and unsubstantiated stories.

Prince Okafor further stated that investigations by his organisation revealed that “some print and electronic media organisations have already been contacted by these unscrupulous individuals in a desperate attempt to accord authenticity to their smear campaign by publishing series of concocted lies against the person of Prof Gregory Ibe whose only “crime” is his decision to voluntarily offer service to the people with his personal resources.

The press statement subsequently advised authors of the inglorious plan to repent and desist from carrying out their ignoble act, and enjoined media organisations to be professional in their reportage, by thoroughly investigating every story about Prof Ibe before publication to avoid the sad consequences of defamation of character.

The release stated that the legal unit of the foundation has been fully briefed to deploy every legal instrument in protecting and preserving the good image of Prof Gregory Ibe.