By Ngozi Nwoke

A group, Initiative for Fostering Unity in Diversity Youths and Nation Building, has unveiled a new reality show tagged, ‘Naija Unity House’, to promote national unity.

The President of the group, Mr Cletus Ebhodaghe, during a press briefing said the show, which would start in February, 2021, would bring 37 young Nigerians, drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory together and housed for 60 days to interact and exchange ideas.

He said: “Nigerians have not really utilised the advantages of the nation’s diversity. ‘Naija Unity House’ is here to provide the missing link in our quest to become one united, indivisible nation. We are about to bring 37 Nigerian youths from diverse cultures, creed, tribes and tongues to reside in a unity house for 60 days to learn from one another and build their future and destiny.”

According to the group’s president, the show is imperative at a time like now when Nigerians have turned against one another, slaughtering each other and rattling the populace with banditry and deadly insurgencies, adding that the show would be used to show that the amalgamation of Nigeria since 1914 was not a mistake and that the show was needed at the grassroots level to make young Nigerians to see that they are one after all.

