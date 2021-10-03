From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group known as Youth Advocate For Peace Justice And Empowerment Network (YAPJEN) has appealed to President Buhari to end the security challenges in the Southeast zone by granting Presidential Pardon to the leader of the Indigenous, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Presidemt of YAPJEN Amb Timothy Nwachukwu in a statement urged Buhari to release Kanu to end crisis in Southeast.

The group alleged that President Buhari created the hitherto unknown Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Made him a Hero by imprisoning him and went ahead to justify his agitation by sidelining the south east zone from his appointment especially in the security circles.

“The lopsided appointment made by the President infuriated the members of IPOB thus creating disunity, distrust among the people of the zones and other zones”.

Nwachukwu stated that the agitation by sessionist groups cannot be quelled with military force but will rather create a guerilla warfare situation which will destroy the nation Nigeria.

He advised the president and the members of his cabinet to apply the carrot and stick approach in dealing with sessionist groups.

In his words, “if peace must return to the south east zone, the President has a duty to douse the tension he created by de-proscribing the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by bringing him to a dialogue table”.

“The use of force or suppression will only hardened the members of the group and attract more sympathy from the people of the zone.”

Nwachukwu further urged the President to start a genuine reconciliation process that will heal the nation by engaging and compensating the families of the victims of secessionist agitation.