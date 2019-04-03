Perpetua Egesimba

A Group, Rundunar Mai Gaskiya, has urged presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome of the 2019 Presidential elections in good faith.

In a statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Aminu Ahmed Brano and the Vice Chairman, Abubakar Isyaku, the group pleaded with Atiku to live by example as a true Muslim and leave everything to Allah according to the teachings of Islam.

The group said the north has had enough communal restiveness and cannot afford another self-motivated political chaos.

”Nothing can be too much to let go as long as peace is sustained. We thank Nigerians for their trust in the president, and promise that he will deliver far better than his first tenure,” the statement reads.

In the statement, the group also thanked many across board who contributed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory, particularly Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his continuous support and contributions towards northern progress and promised to reciprocate.