Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPS) has called on President Muhmmadu Buhari and the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Mai Mala Buni to call members of the Zamfara State APC to order to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

In a statement in Abuja, Chairman of PAPS, Dr. Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, claimed findings by government’s intelligence reports and security agencies indicated that the factional leadership of the APC in the state was inciting some repented armed bandits to denounce the peace accord signed with the Zamfara State Government and cause mayhem.

“We write to call the attention of Nigerians and the world to a disaster waiting to occur in Zamafara State which has hitherto been the hot bed of armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling until the inauguration of the present administration of Governor Mohammed Bello Mutawalle.

“It is on record that at the inception of the administration, Mutawalle declared a ceasefire and an amnesty to all armed bandits and cattle rustlers in Zamfara which brought relative peace to the otherwise restive state. However, in the last few weeks intelligence reports have uncovered plots by some factional members of the APC in Zamfara to breach the existing peace the people of are enjoying presently.”