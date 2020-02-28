Lukman Olabiyi

The South South People’s Conference (SSOPEC) has called on President Mohammadu Buhari, Inspector -General of Police, and Attorney -General of the Federation to provide guideline for the formation of regional security networks.

SSOPEC chairman, Professor Sotonye Amakiri made this call in a statement sent to Daily Sun.

Amakiri said law guiding mode of operations of different regional security networks springing up across the country became necessary in order to avoid clash of interest.

He said: “President Mohammadu Buhari, IGP and AGF should address this issue of guideline urgently, because regional security network being agitated by some geopolitical regions via their governors if not properly handled, may brings disaffection between some ethnic nationalities.

“If there is no proper laws that will guide their mode of operations; one day, different factions may spring up and starts fighting one another for supremacy,” he warned.

SSOPEC boss who was a former Vice chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education ,urged Buhari to call for National Peace Submit or National Conference so that all the ethnic nationalities would sit together to contribute Ideas on how to address the security challenges in the country.

Furthermore, SSOPEC thanked President Buhari for appointing Prof. Kememabradikumo Pondei as acting managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

It also commended the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Goodwill Akpabio, on the ongoing forensic audit in the NDDC and called on all the South South governor to be united and speak in one voice on all matters relating to the region.