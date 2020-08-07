Gyang Bere, Jos

A concerned group under the aegis of Global Center for Media and Human Empowerment(GCMHE) have charged President Mohammadu Buhari to immediately declare Killer herdsmen and armed bandits in the country as terrorists.

The group said the State of insecurity in Nigeria which is mostly orchestrated by killer herdsmen, bandits that are wrecking havoc all over the country is worrisome and problematic.” We all know that most of these killer herdsmen are not Nigerians but mercenaries”.

“It is on this light we are urging Mr. President Mohammadu Buhari a former Military general to as a matter of urgency declare this marauding armed Fulani herdsmen and bandits as terrorists in the quick manner they proscribed the individual People of Biafra (IPOB) as terrorists group even when they do not perpetrate such alarming terror on people.”

Acting Director-General of GCMHE, Charles Ejoh who spoke to journalists in Jos, over the state of the Nation expressed concern that Nigeria is on the brink of political, economical and social suicide.

On the Southern Kaduna Killings, ” we are saying enough is enough of this antics of Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna state as history will paint him black and it is the end that counts after all, Adolf Hitler died mysteriously through suicide.”

He warned that they are giving the Kaduna state government 21 days ultimatum to put up genuine steps to finally bring to an end this bloodshed of unarmed people in the area.

The group also called on the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, NGF, Barr. Simon Lalong to take proactive steps towards securing people in the North.

He lamented that Lalong shouldn’t watch the poor people of the North dieing helplessly in anguish and pains.