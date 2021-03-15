From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to launch a thorough investigation into allegations of missing $1 billion funds meant for the purchase of arms.

Controversies have continued to trail claims by National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd) that $1billion funds meant for the purchase of arms was diverted. The group cautioned the NSA to stop playing politics with lives of Nigerians with his unguarded utterances.

The statement by PAPSD Executive Director, Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, issued in Abuja at the weekend said Monguno had become a huge liability, not only to the Buhari administration, but to many innocent families that were victims and casualties of his gross ineptitude and ambition.

“The NSA has once again proven his incapacity to perform and has by divine providence exposed his selfish agenda at the most difficult and challenging time for Nigeria. Perhaps that explains why late Abba Kyari did not allow the NSA to take full control and powers of security related issues because the tendency of undermining his employer for purely selfish reasons has been manifestly clear.

“We call on President Buhari to immediately direct the EFCC and ICPC to investigate the alleged missing money without further delay as the allegation cannot be swept under the carpet because Nigerians would want to know what happened to the huge resources allocated to the fight against insurgency and the procurement of arms and ammunition.

“His clear and open indictment of the former service chiefs regarding the purchase of arms even though he is also living in a glasshouse has left the Presidency with no option than to engage in a damage control strategy that may not work.

“The NSA should be held responsible for the current escalation of banditry and kidnappings, particularly across the North West. As a security and intelligence chief, his recent comments through the media has not only been reckless, but unprofessional and provocative. Managing security issues is beyond the display of the usual rhetoric, fluent grammar or open and direct threats to criminals that are largely ignorant of even their own religion and under the influence of drugs.”