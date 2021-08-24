A frontline grassroots and civil society movement in Nigeria, Mass Movement Against Injustice and Marginalisation in South-South (MMAIMSS), has reiterated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that was screened and confirmed by the Senate on November 5, 2019.

In a statement signed Duke Okporua, president; Egbe Michael Egbe, general secretary and Dan Amor, director of public communication, the group stated: “Mr. President who is known both locally and globally as a man of unquestionable integrity and honesty, should fulfil his promise on the inauguration of the already screened and confirmed board of the NDDC.”

The group said President Buhari in June 2021, while receiving a delegation of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), “promised to inaugurate the already screened and confirmed board of the NDDC on conclusion and receipt of the report of the forensic auditors. We hereby call on him to live up to this promise and inaugurate the board immediately and without delay, now that the report of the forensic auditors has been concluded.”

According to the group, inaugurating the 2019 Senate screened board will “put to shame those who are in doubt of his sincerity, commitment and sleepless nights in surmounting the challenges of moving Nigeria to the next level.”

The MMAIMSS said it was aligning with calls, demands and peaceful agitations of youths, men and women, political and traditional leaders and civil society organisations in Nigeria, “that the inauguration of the already screened board of NDDC will promote and sustain peace, equity and fairness, transparency and accountability, good governance and rapid development and transformation of the Niger Delta region, and douse the tension of militancy as well as curtail the menace of insecurity in the region.”

It pledge total support and loyalty to President Buhari “in his determined efforts and sleepless nights in making Nigeria an egalitarian, just, equitable and prosperous nation, bound in freedom, peace and unity, far better than he met it in 2015.”

The group also pledged its solidarity with the President in the fight against terrorism and banditry and his zeal to improve the economy, provide infrastructure and make life more meaningful for the Nigerian people.