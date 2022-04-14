From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Group under the umbrella of Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum yesterday took their tour of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele-for-president-in-2023 to Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The forum urged the CBN Governor to be patriotic enough by acceding to its call.

Spokesman of the forum Aliyu Sani told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, adding “it will be unpatriotic for Dr Emefiele not accede to our call.

“Our call is a collective voice of people that have the interest of the country at heart.”

Giving reasons for the forum’s support for Emefiele, Sani said that the CBN Governor had made no fewer 37 interventions in the country that were masses oriented.

According to him : “If we choose the right leader come 2023, this is why we are here in Kwara state, to urge the stakeholders and good people of the state, to add their voices to the voices of 18 Northern States, to call on Dr Godwin Emefiele to contest for president of Nigeria in 2023 elections.

“This is causing our nation to bleed, economically and with a lot of lives lost. Therefore, going forward in Nigeria, we must let peace rule, we must give peace a chance, we must produce from ourselves a peace ambassador, a true Nigerian that loves all irrespective of religion or tribe, a fighter of the project Nigeria to once and for all ensure food security so that national insecurity will be achieved. Who better than Dr Godwin Emefiele?

“Those who are governed by reason desire nothing for themselves which they do not also desire for the rest of humankind. Dr Godwin Emefiele desires peace and onward prosperity, equally, this is what he desires for Nigerians and Nigeria. His fight against insecurity through food security is genuine and practical, it has worked in many countries, restored peace and development brought back to those nations.

“Without food security, there is no national security, without national security, there is no peace and without peace, a country achieves nothing but constant relegation to a war zone with nothing to offer to the rest of the world.”