Community Based Organisations in Delta have been urged to sensitise their members to the enormous health facilities domiciled in the various primary health care centres in their areas.

The chairman of the State Advocacy Team (SAT), Pastor Greg Sifo, gave the charge at the monthly coordination meeting held with members of Community Based Organisations (CBO) in Asaba.

The members are part of the implementation of the Covid-19 Response Mechanism and Resilience and Sustainable System for Health Strengthening and Community Strengthening System (C19RM/RSSH-CSS) in Delta.

Sifo disclosed that though there were Federal and State hospitals that might take care of specific health care needs, the unique role of the primary healthcare should be considered due to its nearness and accessibility to community members’ health challenges.

He charged the CBOs to sensitise the various stakeholders to the numerous health commodities and services that could be found and rendered in the various healthcare centres.

According to him, people are not aware that good health services can be provided in the various primary healthcare places.

He acknowledging the numerous challenges encountered by the CBOs in the course of implementation of the assignment.

Sifo suggested possible ways of reaching out to notable individuals who might be willing to give financial assistance.

The State Programme Officer, Miss Juliet Obiajulu, appreciated the CBOs for their sincere commitment towards actualising the programme of reducing the health challenges in the communities they were assigned to.

She advised them not to rest on their oars but to see how they could surmount the various challenges they encountered during the focus group discussions.

In their separate remark, the State Coordinators, Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), Mr Christopher Ogberetinor and Mr Miracle Onyeukwu, informed the CBOs that the job they undertook was to save lives and give succour to humanity.

They stressed the need for the reduction of Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDs and Malaria diseases to the barest minimum in this period where Covid-19 pandemic is prevalent.

The 15 CBOs present at the meeting that cut across Oshimili South, Oshimili North, Uvwie, Udu and Warri South Local Government Areas gave their success stories, challenges and recommendations. (NAN)