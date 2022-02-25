From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A pressure group, “Push 4 Emefiele 2023 Presidency” has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, to heed the call of Nigerians and vie for the 2023 presidential election in order to rescue the country from economic woes.

National Coordinator of the group, Presly Okojie, while launching the movement yesterday, in Benin City, Edo State, said having the apex bank governor as president would improve the economy among other things.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He said reason the group was committed to the cause of Emefiele was because of what he has achieved during his reign as CBN governor.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The man, Godwin Emefiele was CEO/MD of Zenith Bank until in 2014 when the former president, Godluck Jonathan, appointed him governor of Central Bank and when President Buhari came into power, he reappointed him because of his performance. He was the one that introduced the BVN (Bank Verification Number) that has made bank transaction very easy, he also brought Nigeria out of recession two times in five years. Nigeria was having about 3,000 MegaWatts of electricity, but through his efforts Nigeria has about 5,000 MegaWatts today and that is what has brought stability in the power sector.

“He anchored the Anchor Borrower Programme, the COVID-19 intervention programme, the agric loans. Our microfinance banks are one of the best today, courtesy what of Mr. Godwin Emefiele has done, I believe that if such a man is given the chance he will make Nigeria an enviable country,” he said.

Okojie disclosed that the group started its mobilisation in Edo State and would move to Port Harcourt, River State and to other South-South states.