(NAN)

An NGO under the aegis of the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International has urged entrepreneurs to create wealth to sustain the country’s economy.

Prof Prince Nwakanma, the Vice President, Training of the Fellowship, made the call on Saturday at a seminar organised by the Garden City Eminent Chapter of the fellowship in Port Harcourt.

Nwakanma, who is also a Lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Faculty of Finance and Banking, said that the seminar tagged “Wealth Creation and Management”, intended to renew awareness on the critical need to create and manage wealth in the country.

He said that Nigerian entrepreneurs operated at 25 per cent of the local content policy, saying that the ability to create business was the ability to make wealth.

He also urged the enterpreneurs to maximise the opportunities available in government policies, especially the local content in the oil sector.

According to Nwakanma, entrepreneurs should do an analysis of the value chain and zero into areas that they can improve because local content is not about awarding contracts to Nigerians.

“It’s about increasing the capacity of Nigerias to play a key role in the oil sector by supplying most locally made components required by the oil companies,” he said.

Nwakanma emphasised that without production, there would be no wealth creation, saying that the country must think of how to beef up its level of production.

Nwakanma also advised entrepreneurs to improve on their level of integrity, particularly on financial and moral integrity so that their businesses would be done in the right manner, leading to geniue wealth creation.

He urged government to look at the policy of wealth creation in the country to create much room that would allow wealth creation than sharing diminishing pies and cakes to states.

Nwakanma disclosed that the inability of wealth creation in the country had caused the alarming rate of poverty in the society.

He urged Nigerians to get into serious production of goods, and apply their trades to the right spirit and attitude of entrepreneurship to lift the country’s economy.

He also advised Nigerians not forget the God factors, saying that the factor guaranteed success in everything people set their mind to do.

Chris Onyemaizu, the National Director South-South Four District of the fellowship, said that the seminar was structured to stimulate people on how to create and manage wealth to achieve economic growth.

Onyemaizu who is also the President of the Garden City Eminent Chapter of the fellowship, said the concept of the chapter was to network among men and women of influence, leveraging on their capacity to reach out to other people to support in nation building.

He said the essence was also to draw man’s attention that man could make preparation to create wealth but God is the only source of wisdom that can make his wealth sustainable.