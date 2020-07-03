Emma Emeozor

Anambra State Government has been urged to intervene in the land dispute between Achala and Urum communities in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State as the crisis continues to claim lives and property without end.

In a statement, yesterday, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Global Society, said the appeal has become necessary as the war between the two communities has continued to escalate.

In the joint statement by the NGO Founder and President, Franklin Ezeona and the Country Director, Amaka Nweke, the group said people, including the authorities cannot sit back when the two communities are not able to resolve the dispute amicably.

The group expressed dismay, saying it is unacceptable that two close neighbours have suddenly become arch enemies because of disagreement over land. It noted that there are several oaptions for the government to adopt to bring the crisis to an end and halt the killings and destruction of property taking place.

In May, the state command of the Nigeria Police succeeded in persuading the leaders of the two communities to embrace peace. But the peace brokered was short-lived. At the time, the police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, said the Commissioner of Police, John Bassey, invited the warring parties to the command’s headquarters in Awka, the state capital, where he handled the matter to an amicable resolution.

The NGO bemoaned the fact that at a time coronavirus pandemic has created pain in the society and people are struggling to survive, the situation in the two communities has been further exacerbated by a bloody land dispute.

While appealing to the leaders of warring communities to embrace peace, the NGO said it believe they will be more open to mediation sponsored by the government, be it at the federal or state level.