Chukwudi Nweje

INDIGENOUS people of South East Nigeria have been charged

to support elected leaders of the region in their efforts to uplift the

lives of the people of the geopolitical zone.

Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, founder, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM)

gave the charge in a statement yesterday.

He particularly commended the governors on their recent decision to get all the South East States Houses of Assembly to commence the process of enacting of State Security laws in line with

the South East Joint Security Programme.

“Our people are very proud of our Governors’ stand on the security issue and hope that no protocols will delay implementation

of this very development that has made them popular overnight.

Doubting Thomases should be put to shame this time. It is up to

the Governors to sustain the template of sustaining the confidence

of the masses, as aroused by their popular decision to calm the

fears of our already helpless people, by showing commendable

leadership by their beautiful communique two days ago. Our role

remains to give them all the necessary support they would need

to succeed.”

Ugochukwu-Uko said the subsisting political equation in Nigeria is tailored against the Igbo and asked the people of the South

East unite and support the governors in their respective endeavour to move the region forward.

“Time has come for all Igbo to mobilise and give our Governors all the necessary support they need to move Alaigbo forward.

Given the obtuse political arrangement in Nigeria today, the deliberate isolation and oppression of our region, common sense

demands we stick together with our elected leaders, especially as

they carefully manoeuvre the intricate web of intrigue and marginalisation meted out against our people by the central government.

“Finding ourselves in the uncomfortable position we are facing

today, with an unfriendly central government boastfully applying

the strange and distasteful 97 per cent /5 per cent formula that

jolted and discombobulated the land, especially through discriminatory appointments and lopsided infrastructural development of

the regions, we need as a people to come together as one and face

the future united.”

He said that disrespecting the governors and other elected leaders will only worsen the predicament of Igbo in Nigeria.

“Name calling, disrespecting and distancing from our elected

leaders, hasn’t helped our cause as a people. It is time for the Igbo

to ask our governors :what’s going on? Are there unseen difficulties, challenges, problems or pressures holding you guys down?

We must face reality. Alaigbo is at the bottom. We are talented and

gifted people. We are not getting it right. How come? Disrespect- ing our governors will not solve any of our problems. Spectators

do not see all the challenges facing the actual players in the pitch.

We know that our governors are facing tremendous challenges.”