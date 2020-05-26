Chukwudi Nweje
INDIGENOUS people of South East Nigeria have been charged
to support elected leaders of the region in their efforts to uplift the
lives of the people of the geopolitical zone.
Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, founder, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM)
gave the charge in a statement yesterday.
He particularly commended the governors on their recent decision to get all the South East States Houses of Assembly to commence the process of enacting of State Security laws in line with
the South East Joint Security Programme.
“Our people are very proud of our Governors’ stand on the security issue and hope that no protocols will delay implementation
of this very development that has made them popular overnight.
Doubting Thomases should be put to shame this time. It is up to
the Governors to sustain the template of sustaining the confidence
of the masses, as aroused by their popular decision to calm the
fears of our already helpless people, by showing commendable
leadership by their beautiful communique two days ago. Our role
remains to give them all the necessary support they would need
to succeed.”
Ugochukwu-Uko said the subsisting political equation in Nigeria is tailored against the Igbo and asked the people of the South
East unite and support the governors in their respective endeavour to move the region forward.
“Time has come for all Igbo to mobilise and give our Governors all the necessary support they need to move Alaigbo forward.
Given the obtuse political arrangement in Nigeria today, the deliberate isolation and oppression of our region, common sense
demands we stick together with our elected leaders, especially as
they carefully manoeuvre the intricate web of intrigue and marginalisation meted out against our people by the central government.
“Finding ourselves in the uncomfortable position we are facing
today, with an unfriendly central government boastfully applying
the strange and distasteful 97 per cent /5 per cent formula that
jolted and discombobulated the land, especially through discriminatory appointments and lopsided infrastructural development of
the regions, we need as a people to come together as one and face
the future united.”
He said that disrespecting the governors and other elected leaders will only worsen the predicament of Igbo in Nigeria.
“Name calling, disrespecting and distancing from our elected
leaders, hasn’t helped our cause as a people. It is time for the Igbo
to ask our governors :what’s going on? Are there unseen difficulties, challenges, problems or pressures holding you guys down?
We must face reality. Alaigbo is at the bottom. We are talented and
gifted people. We are not getting it right. How come? Disrespect- ing our governors will not solve any of our problems. Spectators
do not see all the challenges facing the actual players in the pitch.
We know that our governors are facing tremendous challenges.”
