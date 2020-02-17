Brown Chimezie

Moved by high numbers of passengers that are in need of modern means of transportation in Ikorodu area, a group, Concerned BRT Commuters, has called on the Lagos State Government to approve deployment of buses to complement the Primero fleet that is already operating in the area.

In a statement, Coordinator of the group, Abiodun Awobokun said deploying other BRT buses to that route would not only ease challenges faced by commuters in the area, it would also increase government revenue drive.

Furthermore Awobukun said the group was willing to partner the state government through useful advice to enable the government attain it goals of providing modern means of transportation to the people of the state.

Awobokun explained that allowing other mass transit buses to operate alongside Primero would create healthy competition between regular buses that do not ply the BRT lanes, as fares would naturally be reviewed downward to the advantage of commuters in the area.

On alleged increase of transport fare by Primero buses, the group said even though management of the bus has debunked the alleged hike, the solution remains in allowing other BRT buses to also ply the route.

The group appreciate the restriction of okada and keke from some areas in the state, but urged the state government to increase the buses to ease the hardship faced by millions of commuters on various routes.